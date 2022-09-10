Flood advisory posted for parts of Oahu

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Oahu as rains pass over leeward and central areas of the island today. The advisory is in effect until 3:15 p.m.
Radar indicated heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over leeward Oahu at 12:03 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Waianae, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waialua, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Makaha, Makua Valley, Koolina, Mokuleia, Campbell Industrial Park, Dillingham Field, Kalaeloa Airport and Kaena State Park.
Officials warn that rainfall could cause minor flooding on roads, near areas with poor drainage and in streams. The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
