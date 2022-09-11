Flood advisory in effect for Leeward Oahu

A flood advisory has been issued for Leeward Oahu until 3:45 p.m. today due to excessive rainfall.

At 12:37 p.m. today, the radar indicated heavy rain over Leeward Oahu on the Waianae coast with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Waianae, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Makaha, Makua Valley, Ko Olina, Kaena State Park, Campbell Industrial Park and Kalaeloa Airport.

Forecasters said potential impacts include minor flooding on roads and in streams as well poor draining areas. Avoid streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may be extended past 3:45 p.m. if flooding persists.