High surf advisory in effect for south shores of all Hawaiian islands

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the south shores of all islands until Tuesday morning.

Forecasters said a south swell will bring 7-to-10-feet waves to southern shores starting this morning. The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous, they said.

The weather service also says tradewinds will remain “gentle to moderate” this week, bringing a few showers to windward areas. “Shower coverage and intensity may increase from Wednesday into Friday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected next weekend,” the weather service said today.

High temperatures for Honolulu this week are expected to be in the upper-80s, with overnight lows in the mid-70s, forecasters said.