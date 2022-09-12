Man in serious condition after apparent shooting in Kalihi

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in Kalihi today.

Officers responded to the area of Kalihi and Mokauea streets at about 1 p.m. today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man in his 30s who was shot. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.