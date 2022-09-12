comscore Man in serious condition after apparent shooting in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man in serious condition after apparent shooting in Kalihi

  • Today

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in Kalihi today.

Officers responded to the area of Kalihi and Mokauea streets at about 1 p.m. today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man in his 30s who was shot. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Free county bus passes offered to Hawaii high schoolers to alleviate school bus driver shortage

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up