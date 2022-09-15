Kahului man, 74, dies after crashing vehicle into tree

A 74-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree in Kahului Wednesday.

The single motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive at about 2:20 p.m.

Maui Police Department officials said a silver 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Kuikahi Drive when the driver failed to navigate a turn at the intersection and drove through a grassy median into the opposing lane. The vehicle went over a raised curb and crashed into a tree.

The driver, of Kahului, was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said the 74-year-old man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that the vehicle’s airbags deployed on impact.

Speed was not a factor in the crash. Police said it’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

This was Maui County’s 16th traffic-related fatality compared with 11 at the same time last year, police said.