Kahului man, 74, dies after crashing vehicle into tree

A 74-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree in Kahului Wednesday.
The single motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive at about 2:20 p.m.
Maui Police Department officials said a silver 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Kuikahi Drive when the driver failed to navigate a turn at the intersection and drove through a grassy median into the opposing lane. The vehicle went over a raised curb and crashed into a tree.
The driver, of Kahului, was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died. His identity was not immediately released.
Police said the 74-year-old man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that the vehicle’s airbags deployed on impact.
Speed was not a factor in the crash. Police said it’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
This was Maui County’s 16th traffic-related fatality compared with 11 at the same time last year, police said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.