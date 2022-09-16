Heavy rain over windward, central Oahu prompts flood advisory

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been extended to 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“At 3:24 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over portions of central, windward and southeast Oahu. Rain was falling at arate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” forecasters said.

The updated advisory covers Honolulu, Aiea, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Salt Lake, Waiahole, Kalihi, Pearl City, Waikane, Kaneohe, Manoa, Maunawili, Waikele, Iroquois Point, Waipahu, Mililani, Kaneohe Marine Base and Palolo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for much of Oahu this afternoon.

“At 2:16 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over portions of central and windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” forecasters said.

The advisory is in effect until 5:15 p.m., and NWS said that areas “that will experience flooding” include Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi, Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua, Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.

Impacts may include minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.