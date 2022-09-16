comscore No bail for man charged in 1972 Waikiki stabbing death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No bail for man charged in 1972 Waikiki stabbing death

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 3:33 pm
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Nineteen-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was discovered with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2222 Aloha Drive in Waikiki on Jan. 7, 1972.

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Nineteen-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was discovered with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2222 Aloha Drive in Waikiki on Jan. 7, 1972.

  • COURTESY RENO POLICE DEPARTMENT Tudor Chirila

    COURTESY RENO POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Tudor Chirila

RENO, Nev. >> A Nevada judge has ordered a former deputy state attorney general accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii 50 years ago to remain jailed without bail until he is arraigned next week on a fugitive charge.

Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, made a brief appearance Friday in Reno Justice Court where Judge Scott Pearson granted his request for a continuance and set his arraignment for Sept. 21 on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.

Chirila was arrested in Reno this week after Honolulu police filed a criminal complaint in Hawaii district court accusing him of second-degree murder in the January 1972 fatal stabbing of Nancy Anderson.

Police said new DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene at her apartment in Waikiki, where she had recently moved from Michigan and was working at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Chirila served as a deputy Nevada attorney general in the late 1970s, ran for the state Supreme Court in 1994 and later was the president of a corporation affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel east of Reno.

Police served a search warrant and obtained a DNA sample from him at his Reno apartment on Sept. 6, court records show.

A Reno detective said in an affidavit that he was notified by Honolulu police late Monday they had a signed warrant for Chirila’s arrest, and early Tuesday he was taken into custody without incident at a Reno hospital where he had been taken “regarding an attempted suicide.”

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Chirila.

The criminal complaint filed in Hawaii said police had reopened the cold case multiple times since the 1972 killing and received a tip in December that Chirila could be a suspect.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up