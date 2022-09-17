Firefighters contain 100-acre brush fire in Haleiwa

Honolulu Fire Department crews battled a brush fire in Haleiwa this afternoon that had spread from a vehicle fire off Kamehameha Highway.
Three HFD units staffed with eight firefighters initially responded to a 911 call about the auto fire at 3:06 p.m. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:14 p.m. and reported the blaze had developed into a rapidly moving brush fire, according to HFD.
Additional units were dispatched and the Honolulu Police Department closed the highway in both directions to accommodate firefighting operations. A total of 14 HFD units staffed with approximately 36 firefighters and seven units from the Federal Fire Department were deployed to the 100-acre blaze.
The auto fire was extinguished and the brush fire was declared 95% contained at 6:46 p.m., HFD said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.