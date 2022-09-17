Firefighters contain 100-acre brush fire in Haleiwa

Honolulu Fire Department crews battled a brush fire in Haleiwa this afternoon that had spread from a vehicle fire off Kamehameha Highway.

Three HFD units staffed with eight firefighters initially responded to a 911 call about the auto fire at 3:06 p.m. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:14 p.m. and reported the blaze had developed into a rapidly moving brush fire, according to HFD.

Additional units were dispatched and the Honolulu Police Department closed the highway in both directions to accommodate firefighting operations. A total of 14 HFD units staffed with approximately 36 firefighters and seven units from the Federal Fire Department were deployed to the 100-acre blaze.

The auto fire was extinguished and the brush fire was declared 95% contained at 6:46 p.m., HFD said.