No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Taiwan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Taiwan

  • Today

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake earlier this morning in the vicinity of Taiwan, according to a tweet from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The earthquake was detected at 3:41 a.m. today.

