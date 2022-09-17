No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.6-magnitude earthquake near Taiwan

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake earlier this morning in the vicinity of Taiwan, according to a tweet from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
The earthquake was detected at 3:41 a.m. today.
