Police investigate Kalihi second-degree attempted murder, where man was stabbed multiple times in the face

Honolulu Police have opened up a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a man was reportedly stabbed on Saturday in Kalihi.
A police highlight said a male suspect stabbed a 46-year-old adult male about 10:05 p.m. on Kalihi Street and then fled the scene.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they were called to the vicinity of 248 Kalihi Street to treat a man, who was in serious condition and had been “stabbed several times with an unknown object to facial area.”
According to real estate records, the incident took place near a circa-1957 residential building that has 10-one bedroom units.
