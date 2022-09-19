Police search for man, 61, suspected in Ewa Beach shooting

Honolulu police are looking for a 61-year-old man who allegedly shot at another man’s vehicle in Ewa Beach Sunday.

Police said a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, when he got into an argument with the suspect at about 3 p.m.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Police said the argument escalated and the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

This is the second attempted murder investigation at Hau Bush in nearly two weeks.

Police said a 44-year-old homeless man reported being shot at by an unknown suspect who fled in a vehicle on the night of Sept. 7.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his groin. Paramedics treated him and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

There are no arrests in that case at this time.