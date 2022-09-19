Queen’s easing COVID-related visitor restrictions at hospitals starting today

The Queen’s Health System announced that it has eased COVID-related visitor restrictions at its Oahu hospitals and neighbor isle facilities, effective today.

Queen’s said today, that visitors will no longer have to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result at The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl and The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu. This will also apply to North Hawaii Community Hospital and Molokai General Hospital.

Visitors, however, must still undergo a temperature check and health screening. Those with symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, will not be allowed.

Visitors must also continue to wear a hospital-approved mask and follow physical distancing requirements. Visitors must also be aged 18 years or older.

Visitors who are confirmed to have COVID or who are under investigation for COVID will not be permitted.

The news comes as daily cases of COVID in Hawaii continue to decline, with the state reporting a seven-day average of 161 and a positivity rate of 6.7% on Wednesday.

Visiting hours, meanwhile, will expand to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Queen’s—Punchbowl and Molokai General Hospital; to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Queen’s–West; and to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Although only one visitor will be allowed at a time, two visitors per day may change places, said Queen’s. Each visitor is permitted one entry per day and must remain with the patient except when eating.

“We understand the important role family and friends play in the healing process for patients and look forward to welcoming visitors back,” said Jill Hoggard Green, Queen’s president and chief executive officer, in a news release. “As always, the safety of our patients, physicians and staff remains our No. 1 priority and our hospitals will continue to implement safety protocols in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.”