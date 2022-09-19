Vital statistics – Sept. 9 to 15, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 9 to 15
>> Ruby Brillantes Acosta and Beau Allen Chacon
>> Melissa Aguinaga and Jonathan James Collins
>> David Sohayon Alvarez and Nhorma Lynne Dumlao Lorenzo
>> Melissa Ann Alvarez and Blake Redfield Kimbro
>> Kylie Malia Arrell and Marc Thomas Putman
>> Francia Viridiana Bautista Sanchez and Christopher Carl Luedtke
>> James Edward Berry and Rosa Rivera
>> Garett Dockstader Blake and Alissa Joy Grischuk
>> Julie Hofmann Blakewood and Aaron Ronald Carter
>> Eric Michael Chambliss and Nicole Jeanine Mikala Ferguson
>> Madison Nicole Clark and Patrick Kevin Miller
>> Miguel Eduardo Colmenares Garcilazo and Patricia Gabriela Mota Salgueiro
>> Sylvia Nancy Da Encarnacao and James Elliyah Rudolphy
>> Matthew Douglas Deline and Joanne Kelly Partridge
>> Dustin Pihe DeRego and Danielle Melanie Stell De Guzman
>> Shayla Paige Edwards and Joemar Olson Aguinaldo
>> Laila Rose Ertz and Trevor Lee Kelly
>> Lindsey Taylor Farrar and James Edward Ramsey
>> James Emmett Fitch III and Ashley Taylor Bosher
>> Christina Leanna Galindo and Roberto Fuentes Jr.
>> Sheri Lee Junko Maile Gouveia and Kaulana Kalaauulualohaowaikane Vinoya
>> Kori Lynn Johnson and Meeka Naomi Postman
>> Kana‘i Moroni Kapele and Salamasina Samantha Otteman
>> Zachary William Koren and Melissa Patricia Kwiatkowski
>> Alana Jael Krieger and Dylan Charles Adam
>> Tommy Kwan and Jennifer Lee
>> Juergen Horst Bruno Lippmann and Alina-Maria Cantaragiu
>> Jake Alan Luedtke and Sarah Jean Padrutt
>> Kyle James Mahler and Jennifer Benavides
>> Kaliska Wakeia Marshall and Roose Barnett Robinson
>> Michael James Martinez Jr. and Rosa Griselda Madrid
>> Tanya Lynn Metcalf and Vincent Paul Velasquez
>> Lynzee Marcella Morriss and Joseph Daniel Roszak
>> Jack Robert-Anthony Nagaishi and Dana Tsuruko Nani Katsutani
>> Darien Jamil Newton and Abigail Rose Cerny
>> Peyton William Niskanen and Bruna Monello Cozzo
>> Derek Michael Ommen and Kaycie Ann Enz
>> Tommaso Perazzolo and Angela Castagna
>> Uyen Le Pham and Anthony Meksavanh
>> Suzanne Renee Quinlan and Nicholas Ryan Berry
>> Tasi Jordan Villacrusis Reid and Joseph Nicholas Schwartz
>> Noelani Essence Richardson and Stacy Denise Sykora
>> Cory Matthew Ryan and Sara Lynn Bower
>> Shallen Elizabeth Schoessler and Mark Jaybhee Pasion Viloria
>> Glenn Anders Schroder and Eva-Lena Persson Ghika
>> Albert Patrick Joseph Schwerdel and Amanda Rose Remmey
>> Ashley Charee Sechrest and Joshua Tyler Farol
>> Nicole Lorraine Session and Gregory Dargin
>> Zbigniew Sidorski Sr. and Maria Danuta Rogozinska Sr.
>> Christopher John Sinclair and Irene Rodriguez
>> Alexander Richard Smallcomb and Ariel Nicole Lorine Reid
>> Ana Su and Douglas Michael Chu
>> Kian Alexander Taheri and Nur May Hayati
>> Mapuola Kaleinanimakamaemaikalani Ulii and Jaysten Jamarcus Flowers
>> Taylor Sau Lan Wong and Tron Miguel Capistrano
>> Crystally Fontail Wright and Nicholas Romero Covington
>> Eric Daniel Akio Yabusaki and April Anne Villanueva Piros
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 9 to 15
>> Ruca Rose Imai Aldan
>> Sophia Makana Barthel
>> Jeremiah Domingo Bautista
>> Keimer-Osten Jacquias Bautista
>> Asher Ana James Birtodaso
>> Kainalu Yoshimatsu White Conn
>> Zaya Blu Crossguns
>> Ace Mikhael Domino Dela Cruz
>> Tommy Seiko Endo
>> Remy Nakagawa Eslava
>> Orion Beckett Guira
>> Avery James Heath
>> Jesse Jett Howell
>> Abigail Hitomi Inae
>> Isla Jane Krassner
>> Vincent Nakoa Mana‘o Ha‘alilio Marcellino
>> Presly Kahiniau Maliaponokulokahi Olaso
>> Kanela Napuao‘kawaiho‘olu‘uloa Kianalanioku Pahinui
>> Thomas Kahiapo Pangilinan-Thompson
>> Marcus Lucio Perez
>> Maverick Hoang Schneider
>> Grace Lilinoe Stevens
>> Ariya Londyn Walls
