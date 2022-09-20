Police search for man, 67, suspected in fatal hit-and-run on Big Island

Hawaii island police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Kau Monday.

Police said a black 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was heading out of a driveway when it struck a 59-year-old man near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates at about 4:55 p.m.

The victim at one point was either leaning into or holding onto the truck.

Police said the driver then ran over the victim with the truck as the driver fled in an unknown direction. Police noted the two men were involved in an argument just before the crash.

The victim, identified as Elias Anaya Padilla, was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 27th traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the pickup truck driver who is identified as Alfredo Natividad of Ocean View. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Toyota Tacoma has a Hawaii license plate NNA392.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646 or email him at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.