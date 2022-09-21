2 hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Kapaa

A 50-year-old Kapaa woman is in critical condition and a 52-year-old California woman is in stable condition following a traffic crash in Kapaa Monday evening.

The Kauai Police Department said both women were crossing Kuhio Highway near mile-marker 9 at a marked crosswalk at around 7 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was being driven by a 65-year-old Kapaa man.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, although speeding and impairment are not suspected as factors, KPD said.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve had three major traffic crashes on Kaua‘i. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck in a statement. “This is a painful reminder to motorists to remain cautious and be aware of their surroundings. As we approach the holiday season, we must be vigilant on the roads.”

Both women have been hospitalized at Wilcox Medical Center, KPD said.

“Our hearts are with the two women involved in this tragic incident, and we are praying for them and their families,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami in a statement. “One of the women has been integral in the success of our COVID testing center at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall since day one, overseeing all the lab staff at the convention hall and mobile testing facilities.”

The Visitor Aloha Society of Kauai, which provides emergency needs for visitors, is providing assistance to family of the California woman.