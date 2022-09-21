comscore Grand jury returns indictment against Hawaii island man in teen abduction case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Grand jury returns indictment against Hawaii island man in teen abduction case

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:32 pm
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY Duncan Kealoha Mahi

    COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

    Duncan Kealoha Mahi

A Hawaii island grand jury returned an indictment against 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi today, charging him with kidnapping, sex assault and other offenses in connection with the alleged abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Waikoloa.

The grand jury indicted Mahi with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of methamphetamine trafficking, one count of sex assault of a minor who is at least 14 years old but younger than 16 years old, one count of first-degree sex assault, and two counts of third-degree sex assault.

Mahi allegedly abducted the teenager Friday from a beach at Anaehoomalu Bay. The abduction triggered a Maile Amber Alert with a response from local, state and federal agencies.

The next day, the 15-year-old was able to break free from her captor with the help of good Samaritans at a Hilo restaurant where he had taken her to get something to eat.

Police located Mahi that afternoon and arrested him.

He appeared at his preliminary hearing at Kona District Court this morning before he was indicted.

