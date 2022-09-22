High surf advisory in place for all south shores today

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south shores of all Hawaiian islands, effective through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service said a long-period, south-southwest swell will boost surf heights to 7 to 10 feet along south shores of all isles today.

The swell is forecast to peak during daylight hours today and then decline slowly from tonight through Friday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves, shorebreak and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.