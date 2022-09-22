Man, 54, seriously injured after he is hit with dart in Chinatown

Honolulu police say a 54-year-old man was injured after an unknown suspect struck him in the chest with a homemade dart in Chinatown Wednesday night.
Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to North Hotel Street at about 10:15 p.m.
The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injury.
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.