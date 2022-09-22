Man, 64, in critical condition after being found unresponsive in water off Waikiki

A 64-year-old man was taken in critical condition to a hospital after bystanders found him unresponsive in the water off Waikiki Tuesday.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department said bystanders found the man unresponsive and face down in the water off of Kuhio Beach at about 6:30 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and administered life-saving treatment. Paramedics took him in critical condition to a hospital,