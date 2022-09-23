Body of missing 77-year-old scuba diver recovered from ocean near Mokolii Island

First responders on Oahu recovered the body of a 77-year-old scuba diver who had gone missing between Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, and Kipapa Island this morning.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Waterfront Operations, found the missing diver, described as a 77-year-old local man.

A 911 call came in at around 11 a.m. about the diver, who had last been seen between Chinaman’s Hat and Kipapa Island. The caller, a friend of the diver on an 18-foot boat off Kipapa Island, had lost sight of him.

A search was conducted by sea and air. At around 1:30 p.m., lifeguards found the diver and dove some 30 feet to retrieve his body from the ocean and bring him to shore.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at the Heeia Kea Pier Boat Harbor met with the first responders and determined that the diver was dead.

Circumstances leading to the diver’s death are not yet clear.