Honolulu Zoo’s native snail and butterfly programs highlighted in accreditation extension

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has voted to continue the Honolulu Zoo’s accreditation.

Accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium required Honolulu Zoo to maintain or exceed standards in categories including animal care and welfare, conservation and veterinary programs.

Those standards are updated annually.

“We are very pleased with the AZA’s announcement,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in a press release.

“Retaining accreditation will allow us to continue to fulfill our mission by enhancing conservation education, breeding programs, research, and modernization efforts, which will help to improve the overall guest experience for our visitors.”

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums highlighted Honolulu Zoo’s conservation programs and its native snail and butterfly propagation programs.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi praised Santos and the staff at the Honolulu Zoo for their hard work.

“This achievement is an absolute reflection of their dedication, passion and expertise,” he said in a press release.

“We are very fortunate to have a devoted team spearheading the conservation efforts for our entire collection of native, endemic and endangered species.”

The Honolulu Zoo’s accreditation will last until March 2025.