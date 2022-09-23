Vandals destroy 9 city trees in Mililani

Nine young trees along a residential roadway in Mililani were destroyed “in a senseless act of destruction” by a vandal or vandals, the city said.

The Silver trumpet, Pak lan and Tulipwood trees were destroyed earlier this week along Anania Drive between Meheula Parkway and Lanikuhana Avenue.

“Many of the trees destroyed this week were nearly established and already showed signs of maturation,” the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry said in a news release today.

The total monetary loss is estimated at $15,750 as each tree cost approximately $1,750 to purchase, install and maintain.

The trees were among 34 planted as part of a planting effort that began in May 2018 and continued in May 2020.

Photos show clean cuts at the base of the trees suggesting a vandal or vandals used tools and that “the vandalism was potentially more than a random act of stupidity,” the city said.

Though the criminal act is disheartening, arborists with the Division of Urban Forestry plan to replant the trees and may plant more trees in the area.

It is illegal to damage any city tree, tree stake or guard. Violators face a fine of up to a $500 fine and/or up to six months in jail. Witnesses are asked to call 911.