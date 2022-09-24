Hawaii island firefighters extinguish structure fire in Waipio Valley

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire in the Waipio Valley area that destroyed a single-story structure.

The Hawaii County Fire Department reported the fire taking place at around 4 p.m. Friday. The structure was described as being 30 feet by 40 feet in size.

The fire burned the structure to the ground and about 10 feet of foliage around it.

There was a delayed response because of difficult terrain on the valley floor.

The fire was extinguished at 5:40 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the fire is being investigated.