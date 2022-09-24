comscore Man, 34, in critical condition after motorcycle collision on Kapaa Quarry Road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 34, in critical condition after motorcycle collision on Kapaa Quarry Road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:26 pm

A 34-year-old man who was operating a motorcycle is in critical condition after colliding with a sign and tree on Kapaa Quarry Road this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered life-saving treatment to the man after the collision, which EMS reported took place at around 10:45 a.m. today. He was then taken to a trauma hospital.

No additional information was provided.

