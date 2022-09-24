GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. New Mexico State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. >> In a game between two former Western Athletic Conference football members, the University of Hawaii is seeking to continue its dominance of host New Mexico State. The Rainbow Warriors have won all 10 meetings.

UH and NMSU were in the WAC through 2011. The following year, the Warriors joined the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member. The Aggies, who compete as an independent, will become an all-sports member of Conference USA in July.

After opening with three consecutive losses, the Warriors defeated Duquesne, 24-14, last week for Timmy Chang;s first victory as head coach. Chang, a record-setting quarterback for UH from 2000 through 2004, was hired in January.

The Warriors are expected to expand their passing attack. Jordan Murray. who is 6 feet 5, and 240 pounds, should provide a tall and physical target in his move from tight end to wideout.

Brayden Schager, who started the opener against Vanderbilt, has healed from an injury and is expected to take the first UH snap at quarterback.

The Aggies are 0-4, with two of the losses against the Big Ten’s Minnesota and Wisconsin. Jerry Kill had 23 years of head-coaching experience before joining NMSU this year.

