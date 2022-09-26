Police search for suspect after man attacked with golf club in Kakaako

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault investigation after a male suspect allegedly hit another man with a golf club in Kakaako Sunday.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of 590 Queen St. shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said a 47-year-old man sustained injuries to his head in the assault and was taken in stable condition to a hospital.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and about 180 pounds. He was wearing a black bucket hat, black T-shirt and gray swim shorts at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.