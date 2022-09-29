Motorcyclist, 21, dies in collision with SUV on Big Island

A 21-year-old Kailua-Kona man died in a two-vehicle collision in North Kona Wednesday.

He has been identified as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, the Hawaii Police Department said.

According to police, a blue 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on Kealakaa Street and was making a left turn onto Kealakehe Street when it was struck by a red Honda Grom motorcycle operated by Lincoln at about 6:55 p.m.

The motorcycle was heading south on Kealakaa Street without the headlights on at the time of the crash, police said.

Lincoln was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Lincoln was wearing a helmet at the time.

The Toyota driver, a 43-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was not injured.

This is the 28th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island this year compared to 18 at the same time last year.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation into the collision. Witnesses are asked to contact police officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646 or email him at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.