Motorcyclist dies, man arrested in hit-and-run crash in Kula | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist dies, man arrested in hit-and-run crash in Kula

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:14 pm
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT A motorcycle driven by a 63-year-old Kula man collided with a pickup truck on Kula Highway, Friday, Sept. 30.

A 63-year-old Kula man operating a motorcycle died and another man was arrested after a hit-and-run accident on Kula Highway Friday night, Maui police said.

Police said a 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling north on the highway, made a left turn onto Lower Kula Road, and collided head-on into a black 2015 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling south on the highway.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle onto the roadway, the Maui Police Department said in a news release today.

He was critically injured and taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died.

The pickup driver fled with the truck’s airbags deployed, but officers located the truck at a Wailuku residence, police said.

The 76-year-old man who had been driving the truck was arrested for first-degree negligent homicide and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury. He was released pending investigation.

“Alcohol is a factor in this collision,” police said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and the truck driver was wearing a seat belt when they collided, police said.

Sixteen traffic fatalities have been reported in Maui County so far this year, up from 12 at the same time last year.

