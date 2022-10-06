Police search for suspect in armed robbery of homeless man in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly assaulted and robbed a homeless man in Ewa Beach.
Police said a 43-year-old man was sleeping in the beach access area off of Oneula Place at about 6:35 a.m. Wednesday when an unknown male assaulted him and rummaged through his property.
The suspect then brandished a knife, took the victim’s backpack and fled on foot.
The victim sustained a cut to the back of his head in the robbery.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
