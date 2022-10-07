comscore 2 men injured after car ends up in canal in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 men injured after car ends up in canal in Kalihi

  • Today

Two 81-year-old men are in serious condition after the car apparently driving into a Kalihi canal this afternoon.

The incident took place at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of North King and Kokea streets, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported, when their vehicle ended up in a canal. The Kapalama drainage canal runs along Kokea Street.

The two patients involved in the incident were transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was provided.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Flood advisory expires for Big Island

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up