2 men injured after car ends up in canal in Kalihi

Two 81-year-old men are in serious condition after the car apparently driving into a Kalihi canal this afternoon.
The incident took place at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of North King and Kokea streets, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported, when their vehicle ended up in a canal. The Kapalama drainage canal runs along Kokea Street.
The two patients involved in the incident were transported to a nearby hospital.
No additional information was provided.
