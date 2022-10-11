Flood advisories issued for Kauai, Oahu due to excessive rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for both the islands of Kauai and Oahu due to excessive rainfall.

The advisory for Kauai remains in effect until 4:15 p.m., and the one for Oahu through 4:45 p.m.

At 1:32 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over central and windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour, with additional heavy rainfall possible later this afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaaawa, Maunawili, Kaneohe Marine Base, Manoa, Waikele, Mililani, Kailua and Waipahu.

A flood advisory was also issued for the island of Kauai earlier this afternoon.

At 1:02 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Kauai, with the heaviest storms moving toward windward Kauai, near Wailua and Kapaa.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour, with additional heavy rain expected during the next several hours across the state.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena and Wailua.

Officials warn of minor flooding on roads, in poor drainage areas and in streams. The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisories may be extended if flooding persists.