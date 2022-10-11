Honolulu to expand free COVID testing to all Hawaii residents at airport lab

The City and County of Honolulu announced today it is expanding free COVID-19 testing to all Hawaii residents at its Mobile Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Starting this Saturday, all Hawaii residents — not just Oahu residents with a valid ID — will be able to receive a free PCR or rapid antigen test at the City’s Mobile Lab.

The City’s Mobile Lab is also revising its hours, starting this Saturday, to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Sundays and Thursdays. It is located at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area, just past baggage claim 31.

The testing sites at Honolulu Hale on Fridays and Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays will also revise their hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., after this Saturday.

All clients must pre-register at oahucitypass.lumisight.com, where they will receive a QR code upon completion.

The testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium.

To search for other available testing sites statewide, visit oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.