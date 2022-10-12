Moped driver in critical condition following collision in Makiki

A woman in her 20s is in critical condition following a head-on collision between a moped and a car in the Makiki area.

The collision took place at around 7:45 p.m. today near the intersection of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. Paramedics administered advanced life support to the moped driver, who EMS said was not wearing a helmet.

The patient was transported to a trauma hospital with multiple injuries.

The Honolulu Police Department closed the westbound lanes of Wilder Avenue at Makiki Street, which police have also closed down in the area.