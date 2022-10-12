Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn in Gulf off Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY >> Tropical Storm Karl began to make a turn off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast Wednesday. The storm is expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late Wednesday. It was centered about 255 miles (410 kilometers) north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was moving north-northeast at 3 mph (6 kph).

The center said atmospheric conditions were likely to send Karl southward, back toward Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, where it should weaken but could reach land by Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles (185 kilometers) from the center.

The hurricane center said Karl could bring up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain to isolated parts of Veracruz and Tabasco states.

Karl formed one day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific after having directly or indirectly caused the deaths of at least 28 people in Central America and Mexico following its landfall on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast.