High surf advisory in place for north shores of smaller islands

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north facing shores of Kauai County, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, effective until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says a new north swell will gradually build today, generating low-end, advisory-level surf this afternoon through at least Saturday morning.

Large, breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected, along with strong rip currents which will making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

The swell will gradually lower through the weekend, officials said, and another north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week.

Surf for west facing shores, meanwhile, is expected to remain at 5 to 7 feet today and Saturday morning.

Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average, at 1 to 3 feet, while south facing shores will get a boost to 3 to 5 feet today and Saturday.