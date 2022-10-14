Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808- 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>>Franklin Odo, a renowned Japanese American scholar, historian and activist who died at age 83, was the first permanent director of the University of Hawaii’s ethnic studies program. His obituary on Page B6 on Oct. 7 mischaracterized his UH position.