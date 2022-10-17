52-year-old man in critical condition following a vehicle crash

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition tonight following a vehicle crash at Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.
The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m.
Paramedics administered advance life support to the driver who crashed and took him to the hospital, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
