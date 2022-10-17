comscore 52-year-old man in critical condition following a vehicle crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

52-year-old man in critical condition following a vehicle crash

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 pm

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition tonight following a vehicle crash at Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m.

Paramedics administered advance life support to the driver who crashed and took him to the hospital, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Moped driver in serious conditions in accident with pickup

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up