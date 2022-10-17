Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending pickup truck in Hilo

Hawaii island police said a motorcyclist died after rear-ending a pickup truck at an intersection in Hilo on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

They determined that the driver of a 2019 Honda motorcycle traveling south on Kanoelehua rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection.

The motorcyclist was unresponsive at the scene, and taken to Hilo Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Police will not share his identity pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma, 32, was not injured in the collision.

Police have determined that speed and the motorcyclist not wearing a helmet were primary factors in the outcome of the collision.

It was the second traffic-related fatality for Hawaii island Sunday, after an 18-year-old driving a pickup truck that morning crashed into a tree in Captain Cook.

Police continue to investigate the fatal collision, and are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339 or Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.