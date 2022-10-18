Big Island man, 45, charged for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend

Prosecutors have charged a 45-year-old Puna man after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was driving on Hawaii island.

Jarret K. Kaneshiro made his initial appearance at Hilo District Court Monday via video conference from the courthouse cellblock after he was charged Sunday with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying a loaded firearm on a public highway and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

His bail is set at $1.1 million.

Hawaii police in court documents said a woman, 39, was driving on Highway 11 near the Highway 130 intersection in a silver Honda Civic when her ex-boyfriend pulled up alongside her in a white Toyota Tacoma and fired one shot at her at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The bullet struck the back passenger window and driver’s side pillar of the Honda. No injuries were reported.

Puna patrol officers arrested Kaneshiro in Volcano early Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Court documents indicate Kaneshiro was previously convicted in federal court for felon in possession of a firearm.