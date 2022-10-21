4 seriously injured in 2-car collision in Nanakuli

Four people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Nanakuli Thursday night.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Farrington Highway between Lualualei Naval Road and Nanaikeola Street just after 11:35 p.m.
EMS treated a 15-year-old girl, two males described to be in their late teens and a woman at the scene. They were taken in serious condition to a hospital.
A man at the scene declined medical treatment.
