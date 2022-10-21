Man, 42, arrested after moped hit-and-run in McCully

Honolulu police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a moped rider in McCully Thursday night.

Police said a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by the suspect was heading east on South King Street and collided with a 2020 Yongfu moped operated by a 56-year-old man that entered the street from a business driveway at about 7:40 p.m.

The moped rider was thrown onto the pavement upon impact. Police said he sustained injuries and was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

The moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said the Chevrolet driver did not stop after the collision and continued eastbound on South King Street.

Officers located the driver a short time later on Kinau Street and arrested him on suspicion of collisions involving substantial bodily injury.

Police said it’s unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.