Man, 45, arrested in moped hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 women in McCully

Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with Monday’s hit-and-run in McCully that seriously injured a 19-year-old moped rider and her passenger.
The collision occurred on Kapiolani Boulevard at about 7 p.m.
Police said a 2001 Ford pickup truck operated by a male was traveling east on Kapiolani Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn onto Pumehana Street when it collided with a 2020 moped heading west on Kapiolani Boulevard.
The moped rider and her passenger — both 19-year-old women — were taken in serious condition to a hospital. Police said they were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision.
The pickup driver fled the scene after the crash.
Police arrested him Thursday night on suspicion of collisions involving substantial bodily injury. He was released pending further investigation.
