Woman, 28, visiting Kauai dies hiking closed Wailua Falls

Kauai police have identified the 28-year-old woman who died Saturday afternoon at Wailua Falls, which is closed to the public.

Nicole Chavez of Chile was reported as a lost hiker at approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statment. Police said a traveling partner reportedly asked hikers nearby to assist with locating Chavez after two hours when she didn’t return to the Wailua Falls lookout. Hikers made their way to the bottom of the falls and located Chavez who was unresponsive.

Kauai Fire Department personnel including Lihue fire station firefighters, an Air 1 helicopter, Rescue 3 and the on-duty battalion chief assisted in the recovery of Chavez’s body. Police said foul play is not suspected in her death.

Officials are reminding the public that Wailua Falls is closed to hikers as “No Hiking,” “No Trespassing” and “Danger” signs have been posted in the area.

Volunteers with the grief counseling service Life’s Bridges and Visitor Aloha Society of Kauai are assisting the victim’s traveling partner. Meanwhile, Kauai police are working with the Chilean Consulate of Honolulu and Los Angeles.