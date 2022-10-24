Man, 45, charged in connection with Chinatown stabbing

A 45-year-old man was charged in connection with Saturday’s stabbing of a 38-year-old man in Chinatown.
Orlando James was charged via felony information Sunday with attempted assault in the first-degree.
His bail is set at $200,000.
Honolulu police said a suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife in the 1000 block of River Street at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.
Police arrested James on suspicion of attempted murder.
