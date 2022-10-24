Police seek information on suspect in Waikiki art theft case

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with an art theft case in Waikiki.
Police said a man entered an art gallery on Lewers Street and took an art piece without paying for it at about 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Police released video camera surveillance footage that showed the suspect grabbing the art piece from a display stand and placing it in a bag.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s to 30s with a slim build, tan complexion and curly dark brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.