Police seek information on suspect in Waikiki art theft case

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with an art theft case in Waikiki.

Police said a man entered an art gallery on Lewers Street and took an art piece without paying for it at about 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Police released video camera surveillance footage that showed the suspect grabbing the art piece from a display stand and placing it in a bag.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s to 30s with a slim build, tan complexion and curly dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.