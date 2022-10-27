Firefighters evacuate Costco in Iwilei due to refrigerant leak

A refrigerant leak prompted Honolulu firefighters to evacuate Costco in Iwilei today.
Three units with 11 firefighters responded to a 911 call of a chemical odor at 525 Alakawa St. at about 1:55 p.m.
When they arrived, fire crews learned Freon was leaking from a compressor room.
“The HFD personnel evacuated Costco while a store representative turned off everything from the leak,” said Honolulu Fire Department spokeswoman Louise Kim McCoy.
Firefighters were still at the scene as of 2:15 p.m.
