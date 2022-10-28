Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to start accepting JCB credit cards from Japan

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will begin accepting the Japan Credit Bureau (JCB) credit card for online reservations and in-person admission fees in November, according to city officials.

Starting Tuesday, Hanauma Bay’s advance online reservation system at pros.hnl.info will accept the JCB credit card for payment, along with Visa and Mastercard, for entries that begin on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the JCB credit card will also be accepted for in-person admission payments.

The nature preserve is regularly closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Concessions operating within the nature preserve will not accept the JCB credit card as they are not expanding their forms of acceptable payment.

The change was made in anticipation of Japanese tourists returning to Hawaii in coordination with Gov. David Ige’s office, the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office, and multiple city agencies including the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Prior to the pandemic, Hanauma Bay, which remains a popular tourist destination, drew an average of 3,000 visitors a day.

In 2020, city officials temporarily closed the preserve for more than eight months due to pandemic-related restrictions, then reopened it in December, with a new reservation system that takes about half the number of daily visitors to strike a balance between conservation goals and public recreation.

The online payments are non-refundable, unless the nature preserve is closed due to unforeseen circumstances, officials said. The reservations are non-transferable, and a matching, valid photo ID is required prior to entry.

Reservations and payments can be made for up to 10 people at a time, consisting of no more than five children and/or five adults. Admission is free for keiki ages 12 and under and Hawaii residents with a valid photo ID.

Hawaii residents may also continue to access the nature preserve without a reservation for the first two hours of operation, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

Visit the nature preserve’s official website at bit.ly/HanaumaBAY for more information.