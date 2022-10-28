Hilo couple faces multiple drug, firearm charges

A Hilo couple is facing multiple drug and firearm charges after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Hawaii island.

Bronson Isaac Kaleo Lee, 33, made his initial appearance at Hilo District Court Thursday via video teleconference from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on charges of three counts of unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm, four counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and two counts of storage of a firearm responsibility with respect to minors.

His aggregate bail is set at $127,000. Lee is scheduled to appear at his preliminary hearing Monday.

Lee’s wife, Priscilla Lee, also 33, was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, four counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree and two counts of storage of a firearm responsibility with respect to minors.

The court granted her supervised release. She is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.

Officers of the Area I Vice Section with the assistance of the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the home at 367 Akolea Road on Monday morning to investigate suspected illegal drug activity.

Officers recovered a glass smoking pipe containing methamphetamine and two “straws” or pen cylinders containing heroin, police said in court documents. Police also recovered methylphenidate and a fentanyl pill in the home.

A pistol and loaded magazine were found in a dresser drawer in a bedroom. Officers also recovered a shotgun from under the bed, police said noting the firearms were not in a locked box nor secured container.

Court documents said Bronson Lee has three children younger than age 13 who reside at the home.

He has a criminal record that includes 16 felony convictions for theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and forgery.