Portion of Hana Highway closed following landslide

  • Today

A portion of Hana Highway in the Wailuaiki area has been blocked following a partial landslide this evening.

One lane near mile marker 21 has been blocked by the landslide, the County of Maui announced.

No additional information was provided.

