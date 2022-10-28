Portion of Hana Highway closed following landslide

A portion of Hana Highway in the Wailuaiki area has been blocked following a partial landslide this evening.
One lane near mile marker 21 has been blocked by the landslide, the County of Maui announced.
No additional information was provided.
A portion of Hana Highway in the Wailuaiki area has been blocked following a partial landslide this evening.
One lane near mile marker 21 has been blocked by the landslide, the County of Maui announced.
No additional information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.