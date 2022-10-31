Instagram users report accounts randomly suspended, app crashes

Reports of problems using Instagram surged this morning, with people citing random suspensions of their accounts and frequent app crashes, according to data on Downdetector.

Many comments on Downdetector and posts on Twitter said Instagram accounts were suspended without reason. There were over 7,000 reports of outages as of 4:15 a.m. Hawaii time.

Instagram said it’s looking into resolutions for the issue. A spokesperson for the Meta Platforms Inc.-owned photo-sharing app didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.